Drugs valued at €25,000 seized in searches in Kilkenny City
As a result of an operation by Kilkenny Drugs Unit over the weekend a premises in the city was searched.
Over €20,000 worth of cannabis and a quantity of cocaine was seized. One person was arrested and charged to appear at Kilkenny District Court.
Separately another search on a different premises located €5,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine. Investigations are continuing.
Anyone with information on suspicious activity believed to be drug-related is asked to contact the the dedicated garda drugline on 087 7904885.
