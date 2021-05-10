Drugs valued at €25,000 seized in searches in Kilkenny City

As a result of an operation by Kilkenny Drugs Unit over the weekend a premises in the city was searched.

Over €20,000 worth of cannabis and a quantity of cocaine was seized. One person was arrested and charged to appear at Kilkenny District Court.

Separately another search on a different premises located €5,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine. Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity believed to be drug-related is asked to contact the the dedicated garda drugline on 087 7904885.