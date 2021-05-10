Thousands of euro scammed in text fraud in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are urging people to be extra vigilant following a text scam that resulted in thousands of euros been stolen from a bank account.

The victim, was sent a text, purported to be from a bank and asked to click on a link. When they did so a significant sum of money was taken from their account.

Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Peter McConnon warned people never click on a link in an unsolicited email or text.

"Always ring and make sure first. Never click on a link unless you are absolutely sure it is genuine," he said.