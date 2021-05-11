Glanbia deeply disappointed over latest plan to appeal Kilkenny cheese plant

Glanbia Ireland has noted 'with deep disappointment' An Taisce’s decision to seek leave to appeal the High Court decision to dismiss its challenge against An Bord Pleanála’s grant of planning permission for a cheese processing facility in South Kilkenny.

On April 20, the High Court upheld the planning approval granted by An Bord Pleanála for a new continental cheese facility at Belview.

“We passionately believe in this project, which is critical to our market diversification post Brexit and will support Ireland’s post-Covid recovery," said Glanbia Ireland chairman John Murphy said.

"The combined impact of An Taisce objections to this project has been a two-year delay to 2024, but an appeal could delay the project even further. This would be bad for farmers, bad for rural communities and would hurt Ireland’s reputation internationally as a location for much-needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

“As an organisation we are fully committed to sustainability best practice and are actively engaged in the consultation process on Government policies to secure a sustainable future for the agricultural sector, through AgClimatise and FoodWise 2030.

“As has always been the case, we remain available to meet with An Taisce to address their concerns through constructive dialogue.”