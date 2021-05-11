Walking and running 1,000 kilometres in Kilkenny for cancer awareness

Raising awareness about breast cancer is the key motivation behind a trojan fundraiser to walk/run a combined distance of 1,000 kilometres during the month of May.

The campaign has been set up by Sinead Bourke who is living in Kilkenny to raise much needed funds for the National Breast Cancer Research Institute (NBCRI).

Sinead, along with her friends Louise and Georgia, who are on a work placement in Glanbia, have decided to walk/run a combined distance of 1,000km over the month of May.

Ireland Way

Their goal equals the distance of the Ireland Way, a hiking trail which runs the length of the country from Castletownbere in Cork to the Giants Causeway in Antrim. Owing to Covid-19 restrictions, the 1,000km will be taking place on the streets of Kilkenny.

In Ireland, one in nine women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime. The trio are hoping to show these women and their families solidarity and raise awareness for this non-profit organisation.

“We have chosen this charity as it is one close to their hearts and are hoping that those who come across the campaign can make even a small donation to their GoFundMe page and contribute to helping women across Ireland,” said Sinead.

For more information or to donate click here