Kilkenny County Council secures ISO 50001 Standard for energy use

Kilkenny County Council has secured ISO 50001 accreditation following an extensive audit of energy systems.

The ISO 50001 standard is the world’s leading energy management standard for energy use and consumption, and provides a systematic approach for organisations to achieve continuous improvement in terms of energy performance.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness has welcomed the accreditation.

“I am delighted that the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) following an extensive audit have confirmed that the Council’s energy systems comply with the ISO 50001 standard,” he said.

“This is the culmination of many years of work by the staff of Kilkenny County Council, in particular the energy team who have worked hard to achieve the standard and I commend them for their efforts.”

The council’s energy team comprises senior staff from across the organisation and includes the line managers of all the significant energy users (SEUs) in the council from public lighting, the fleet of vehicles and the council’s offices and buildings.

Kilkenny County Council received invaluable support from the 3CEA (the three counties energy agency) in the process of achieving the standard.

The 3CEA supports the development of sustainable energy and provides a comprehensive range of services to public and private sector organisations and communities across the region.

Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council Colette Byrne said energy management is an all-encompassing process and includes every aspect of the organisation from finance, human resourcesand buildings to maintenance, purchasing and planning.

“Our commitment to improving energy performance is reflected in our Energy Policy and in our Climate Action Charter,” she said.

“The ISO 50001 standard will help us deliver the target of 50% improvement in energy efficiency over the next 10 years as set in the National Climate Action Plan.”

Kilkenny County Council has already achieved the public sector energy efficiency target of at least 33% energy efficiency by the end of last year when compared to the 2009 baseline period. The ISO 50001 certification will be the basis of formulating a pathway to reach the even more ambitious energy efficiency targets that have been set for 2030 and beyond.

Important steps in the process include monitoring consumption, conducting energy assessments, setting energy performance targets and identifying opportunities for energy improvement.

The spectrum of projects and initiatives implemented by the council to achieve energy efficiency in recent years include the Public Lighting Energy Efficiency, project whereby the council’s 11,000 public lights across the county will be retrofitted with more energy efficient LED lanterns (over 50% completed to date); upgrade of heating systems and the building fabric of the council’s buildings; installation of energy saving devices and occupancy sensors in offices and the introduction of eco- driver training and a transport management system for the council’s fleet of vehicles.