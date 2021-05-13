Could you follow in the footsteps of the Cody clan? Kilkenny families wanted for Ireland's Fittest Family

Could a Kilkenny clan be crowned as Ireland's Fittest Family?

The answer to that question could be around the corner as producers of the hit television show are calling for families to sign up for the new series.

Now in its ninth year Ireland’s Fittest Family, Ireland’s most extreme fitness competition, will see families take on events which promise to more challenging than ever before.

Producers are scouring the country to find the fittest, fastest and strongest families who will hope to be coached to victory by four returning coaches, Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary, Derval O’Rourke and Donncha O’Callaghan. Mairéad Ronan is back to host the highly competitive tournament too.

Kilkenny families who are up for the challenge could follow in the footsteps of the Codys from Dunnamaggin. The family took part in the show last year, with teenager Paddy Cody stealing viewers' hearts for his tenacity - if there had been a Man of the Match award, it would surely have gone to Paddy for his performances.

Now producers have put out the call out again to see if there's a Kilkenny family who could go further than the Codys and take home the title and top prize of €15,000.

Given the current Covid-19 pandemic, the production will follow HSE guidelines to ensure that strict social distancing and health and safety is adhered to throughout the competition by all crew and families taking part.

Each family must be comprised of four immediate members (the youngest family member must be a minimum of 14 years old by July 1, 2021). The series will be filmed between July and September, 2021.

Think your family is up to the challenge? The online application form can be found here

Further information is available by emailing fittestfamily@animotv.ie