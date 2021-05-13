Kilkenny Castle lights up in red this Saturday for World Vasculitis Day
Kilkenny Castle will be lit up in red this Saturday
Kilkenny Castle will turn red this Saturday to highlight a rare disease which causes inflammation of your blood vessels.
May is Vasculitis Awareness Month and this Saturday is World Vasculitis Day.
To mark the day Kilkenny Castle is one of several buildings around the country that will be lit in red to help raise awareness of the condition.
