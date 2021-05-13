Shock and sadness at death of 'loving, kind and friendly' Kilkenny student

There is a sense of shock and sadness in Kilkenny at the death of young student Aidan Slevin from Tullaroan.

Aidan, a first year student at Kilkenny College, passed away unexpectedly on Monday. Pastoral support is being offered to sudents at the school, where he is remembered as 'a student, a friend and a loved member of this community'.

Headmaster of Kilkenny College Simon Thompson said it was a terrible occurrence for a Kilkenny College family and, by extension, the school and its community.

"Aidan was a popular member of his class and year group. Aidan was an enthusiastic member of first form, a loving, kind and friendly person who got on easily with everyone. In school Aidan busily got himself involved in all aspect of school life including music, rugby and hockey," he said.

"We are all grieving for the death of our student. Our prayers, our sympathy and our thoughts are with Aidan’s family in their grief, his parents Cormac and Breeda, his siblings Eva, Hugo and Rowan.

"The 'College care team members and all staff, supported by NEPS psychologists have been providing pastoral support to students since Tuesday morning as we grieve and remember a student, a friend and a loved member of this community."

A funeral will take place on Saturday, with arrangements as follows:



Aidan Slevin (Brittas, Tullaroan, Co Kilkenny). May 10, age 13, (so unexpectedly). Darling son of Cormac and Breeda, adored little brother of Eva, Hugo and Rowan; beloved grandson of Mick and Margo, Joan and Gerry. Aidan will be forever missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, family friends, neighbours and Aidan's many wonderful friends, especially his classmates in 1st year, Kilkenny College.

A private family funeral Mass for Aidan will take place on Saturday, May 15, at noon in St Mary's Cathedral, Kilkenny (streamed on www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam) followed by interment in Tullaroan Cemetery. Please observe HSE guidelines on social distancing and the wearing of face masks at all times. Aidan's family thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.