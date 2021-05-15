Spoiled for choice with family home close to Thomastown

Bridge View is a refurbished and extended bungalow on circa 1.43 Acres of gardens and paddock. The property is located in a lovely countryside setting in the townland of Knockbrack in the parish of Thomastown.

The current owners have redesigned and refurbished the property in recent years and have created a home that is now in walk-in condition.

The spacious and light-filled accommodation extends to 115 square metres (1,238 square feet). The layout comprises an enclosed porch, entrance hall, living room, dining room, conservatory, kitchen, utility room, three good sized bedrooms and a family bathroom.



The mature grounds extend to circa 1.43 Acres of gardens and paddock and add another space for living and entertaining in the summer time. The property is accessed through a stone entrance with wrought iron gates with a tarmacadam and a gravel driveway. There is parking for several cars to the front and right hand side of the house. A detached garage is located to the left of the property with a side gate in between. The rear garden is laid in lawn with a block built boundary wall. Two concrete sun drenched patio area are perfect for al-fresco dining and entertaining. A galvanised garden shed is positioned to the rear of the garage. The side garden and paddock are laid mainly in lawn with a selection of mature trees. There is second vehicular entrance gate from the road into the side garden which gives access into the paddock.

There are excellent amenities in Thomastown including primary and secondary schools and tertiary schools such as Grennan Craft Mill and the Equestrian School. There is a good selection of coffee houses, restaurants, public houses, shops and supermarkets. The area is also well serviced for the outdoor enthusiast with many forest walks including the Thomastown Loop Walk and Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum in Inistioge, a hidden gem for locals and tourists alike. Mount Juliet Estate Hotel and Golf Club, one of Ireland’s finest country houses, is a five minute drive from the property.

A 15 minute drive will take you into Kilkenny City and 30 minute drive to Waterford City. The property is located close to Thomastown railway station and is on the Dublin to Waterford Intercity route.



Viewing is highly recommended. Further information is available from John Doherty at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904 or email John@sfmccreery.com

Bridge View

Knockbrack

Thomastown

Co Kilkenny

R95 T8W7

Guide Price: €250,000

BER: D1