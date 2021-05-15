Gardaí confiscate alcohol from large group of teenagers in Kilkenny's Castle Park

Gardaí from Kilkenny have confiscated a quantity of alcohol from groups consuming it in the Castle Park and are reminding parents to warn teenagers of unsafe socialising.

Members on the beat, on mountain bikes and on patrol spoke to the youths in the Castle Park yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí are reminding people that it is illegal to consume alcohol in public places other than licensed premises and are asking parents to talk to teenagers about the dangers of substance abuse.



"A reminder to parents of Leaving Cert students whose kids may put themselves at risk while consuming large amounts of alcohol and indeed other substances in an unregulated setting. Encourage those in your household to consider potential consequences where socialising becomes unsafe. Remind them that if someone in their group requires help to seek it. Well done to our students who've put in a tough year, but let's not ruin it now," a garda spokesperson said.