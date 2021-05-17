Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, May 17, 2021

The late John (Naxie) Noonan

The death has occurred of John (Naxie) Noonan, Laurel Green, Loughboy, Kilkenny City and formerly of Michael Street, Kilkenny on May 14, 2021, peacefully, at his home and in the loving care of his family. John (Naxie), beloved husband of Tess and much loved father of Joan, Denise, Adrian and Angela, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Gay and Aidan, grandchildren Beccy, Shane, Steven, Rory and Ben, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Naxie Rest in Peace.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place for John (max 50 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass at 11.30 on Monday (17th May) at the following link https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

House private please.

The late Kathleen Tynan (nee Power)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Tynan (née POWER) Glendonnel, Mullinavat, Kilkenny who died on Saturday May 15, 2021.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by her loving family. predeceased by her son Colm, brothers Mixie, Denis and Pascal. Kathleen beloved wife of Paddy, mother of Ned, Sadie (Brennan), Siobhan (Jones), Fergal, and Jacinta, (Brennan), sons-in-law Tom, Patsy and Tom, daughter-in-law Deirdre, her cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY KATHLEEN REST IN PEACE

Kathleen will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday, 17th May, from 5pm to 7pm. Kathleen's removal will take place from her home on Tuesday, 18th May, to St. Beacon's Church, Mullinavat, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen's Mass will be streamed live on the following link from 11.50am https://churchmedia.ie/st-beacons-church-mullinavat/



Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends. (50 people in church).

The late Alice Murphy (née Holden)

The death has occurred of Alice Murphy (née Holden), Dundanion Road, Beaumont, Cork and Kilkenny.

On May 16, 2021, peacefully at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, Alice (née Holden), Dundanion Road, Beaumont, dearly loved wife of Micheál and much loved mother of Emer, Vivienne, Michael and Niall.

Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, brothers Pat, Michael and Greg, sisters Eileen, Annette and Carmel, mother-in-law Nora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Alice’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on http://mycondolences.ie/ at 2pm on Tuesday the 18th of May 2021.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines.

The late Mary Mullins (née Glennon)

The death has occurred of Mary Mullins (née Glennon), Langton Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Kilkenny



Formerly of The Curragh Camp and Barrack Street, Co. Kilkenny. Wife of the late Frank and mother of the late Frankie and Carmel. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, Christy and Peter, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Adrienne, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place.

The late Michael Hamilton, Graignamanagh, Co Kilkenny

The death has taken place of Michael Hamilton,

No. 4 Newpark, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny

Michael died peacefully in Waterford University Hospital on Sunday morning the 16th of May 2021. Very sadly missed by his loving children LiaRose and Aoibhe, his mother Annie and father Paddy, his brothers David, John, Mark, Paul and Liam, his sisters Ann, Liz and Emma, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, his extended family neighbours and his many friends.

Due to Covid 19 government restrictions, a private family wake will be held for Michael. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Duiske Abbey at 11am on Tuesday morning followed by burial in Calvary cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on link below

https://youtu.be/IM9rXfeoFCc

The funeral cortége will pass from Tinnahinch to the Abbey from 10.45am on Tuesday morning to allow friends and neighbours to stand and pay their respects to Michael and his family.