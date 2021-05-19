Garda appeal over theft of €2,000 worth of farming equipment in Kilkenny



Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the theft of a control panel from a baler in Kilkenny last weekend.

The theft took place between 10am and 2pm on Saturday. The McHale baler was parked at a premises on New Road at the time of the incident. No damage was caused to the baler. The value of the control panel is €2,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 7775000.