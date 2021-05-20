Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, May 20, 2001

The late Richard (Dick) WALSH

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Walsh, Leeds and formerly of Jamestown, Piltown, Kilkenny



Of your charity, please pray for the repose of the soul of Richard R.I.P. Passed away, peacefully, in hospital on April 25, 2021, with his loving family at his side, aged 77 years. Loving husband of Teresa, beloved Dad of Marie and Kevin also a dear father-in- law, granddad, brother and uncle.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Ascot Chapel, Hughes Funeral Services, Leeds, on Friday, May 21, at 1.15pm, prior to private committal, restrictions apply. Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, can be given to Shelter - please visit justgiving.com and search: Marie Austin – Walsh.

The late Winston Maxwell (Maxi)

The death has occurred of Winston Maxwell (Maxi), 35 Woodview, Freshford, Kilkenny / Dun Laoghaire, Dublin



Maxi died suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, daughters Caroline, Moira, son Roger, grandchildren Lauren, Jason, Josh, Mark, Brian, Liam, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Maxi's remains will leave Kennedy's Funeral Home on Thursday morning for Cremation service in Newlands Cross at 2pm. You may view the service at the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium.

The late John Noel Graham

The death has taken place of John Noel Graham, Cloneen, Crettyard, Co Carlow, (peacefully), at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Niall, Cathal and David, daughters Roisin, Aisling, Sinéad, Treacy and Leigh, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

In keeping with government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings (max 50) people in the church.

A private family funeral Mass will be celebrated for John Noel on Friday, May 21 at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe, Kilkenny, followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed on line at https://cloghparish.ie

https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart