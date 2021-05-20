Councillor highlights water pressure deficiencies in Goresbridge, Paulstown and Gowran

A local councillor is highlighting water pressure deficiencies and lack of emergency storage in the pump station in the areas of Goresbridge, Paulstown and Gowran.

Cllr Denis Hynes said that the issues are ongoing for decades.

“It’s not good enough, not only are residents suffering but also lack of a proper water supply is preventing future developments in the area,” he said and added that he has raised the matter with Minister Malcolm Noonan.

According to Cllr Hynes Gowran, Paulstown and Goresbridge, have endured decades of hardship due to water pressure deficiencies and lack of emergency storage in the pump station in the area. Cllr Hynes told the Kilkenny People that over 1400 families are affected by the poor standards of water supply by Irish Water and that nine estates with their own private wells.

Cllr Hynes and representatives from the three local communities recently met with Minister Noonan and outlined our concerns. We are awaiting a response.

Local Paulstown Development Association representative Ms Linda Healy said, that the northwest of the county was suffering and while the new system is on the National Development Plan, there is no date for comment.

"The plan seems to have slipped onto the back burner and locals don’t have the luxury of waiting until it’s too late," she said.