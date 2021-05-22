Fine Abbey Grove home offers spacious living in Gowran

A most impressive four-bedroom property, 4 Abbey Grove has been built to an extremely high standard.

Situated in prime position to the front of the estate, this detached family home has a high finish and proportioned accommodation throughout.

This home further benefits from a generous south-facing garden with patio area and large driveway.

Moving through the property, the entrance hallway is bright and attractive and is finished with tiled a floor. There is good storage beneath stairs, while the alarm is accessed here.



The living room is a spacious family-sized room. Finished with carpet there is an open fireplace (an electric stove currently in situ. The room is fitted with venetian blinds, with double doors leading to the kitchen.

The kitchen/dining room features a traditional kitchen which is in great condition. There is an excellent selection of floor and eye level units with laminate countertop and matching island unit. The kitchen is finished with a tiled floor, with double doors leading out to a sun room.

Natural Light

The sunroom is a dual aspect room, ensuring lots of natural light. French door to south-west facing garden/patio. It is fitted with roller blinds.

The ground floor is also home to a utility room, which has additional storage units. Plumbed for washing machine/dryer, there is a side door for convenient access to the property. The accommodation is completed with a guest WC, which is fitted with a classic white wc and whb.

Moving to the first floor, a solid timber post and rail stairs leads to bright and open landing with window. The landing is carpeted and has a Stira stairs installed.

The master bedroom is a large double room. Fitted with solid pine flooring, built-in wardrobes and shelving, it is finished with venetian blinds.

The master bedroom has an en suite shower room. Tastefully tiled from floor to ceiling it is fitted with a classic white wc, whb and Supajet power shower.

The main bathroom has a full length fitted bath and Triton Electric shower classic white wc and whb. Like the en suite it is tastefully tiled from floor to ceiling. The hot press is also located here.

Home Office

The second bedroom is a single room, which is suitable as bedroom or a home office. It is finished with solid pine flooring and venetian blinds.

The property’s third bedroom is a large double room. There is solid pine flooring, built-in wardrobes. Roller blinds are also fitted.



The fourth bedroom is also a large double room. It has solid pine flooring and is fitted with shelving and roller blinds.

Outside, this property has a patio and lawn garden to the rearm which is not overlooked. A mix of solid block walls and timber fence boundaries provides privacy. There is also a private driveway with space for two cars, with additional parking directly opposite the property.

Abbey Grove is located within easy walking distance of the village of Gowran, which features all local amenities.

Kilkenny City is a 10 minute drive away with access to the M9 motorway at Paulstown within reach for motorists.

Viewing by appointment only. Full details on the property are available from selling agent DNG Ella Dunphy, 9 Ormonde Street, tel 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com.

4 Abbey Grove

Gowran

Co Kilkenny

R95 YX08

Guide Price €285,000

BER B3