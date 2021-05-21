Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, May 21, 2021

The late Patrick (Pakie) Cahill

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pakie) Cahill, (Clonmoran, Kilkenny and formerly of Kilcreene) on May 19, 2021, peacefully, at his home and in the loving care of his family, Patrick (Pakie), beloved husband of Nellie and much loved father of Patrick, Dermot, Deirdre, Michael, Mary, Sean and the late babies Patrick and Damien, sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brother, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Pakie Rest in Peace.

The late Sr. Bernard Sheehan

The death has occurred of Sr. Bernard Sheehan, Youghal, Cork / Fermoy, Cork / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny



Sr Bernard I.B.V.M. Late of Doneraile, Co. Cork, Loreto Convent's Kilkenny, Fermoy and Youghal. Peacefully at Drakelands Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Sister of the late Monsignor Timothy Sheehan and Jackie Sheehan. Deeply regretted by her Loreto Community, her sister Nell Sheil, nieces, nephew, cousins, extended family and many friends.

Rest in Peace

In keeping with ongoing advice on Covid 19 Sr Bernard's Funeral will take place privately, Sr Bernard's Mass will be live streamed on Saturday, May 22, from 11am on the Youghal Parish website Our Lady of Lourdes Church, The Strand, Youghal.

The late Richard (Dick) WALSH

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Walsh, Leeds and formerly of Jamestown, Piltown, Kilkenny

Of your charity, please pray for the repose of the soul of Richard R.I.P. Passed away, peacefully, in hospital on April 25, 2021, with his loving family at his side, aged 77 years. Loving husband of Teresa, beloved Dad of Marie and Kevin also a dear father-in- law, granddad, brother and uncle.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Ascot Chapel, Hughes Funeral Services, Leeds, on Friday, May 21, at 1.15pm, prior to private committal, restrictions apply. Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, can be given to Shelter - please visit justgiving.com and search: Marie Austin – Walsh.

The late Angela Persse (née Galvin)

The death has occurred of Angela Persse (née Galvin), Assumption Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on May 19, 2021, peacefully at home, after a short illness, and in the loving care of her family. Angela, beloved mother of Rachel, Rebecca and Emma, sadly missed by her loving daughters and their partners John, Dean and Raheel, extended family and in a special way her niece Yvonne, neighbours and friends.

May Angela Rest in Peace.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place for Angela (max 50 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass at 11.30 on Friday (21st May) at the following link https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Internment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

House private please.

The late John Noel Graham

The death has taken place of John Noel Graham, Cloneen, Crettyard, Co Carlow, (peacefully), at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Niall, Cathal and David, daughters Roisin, Aisling, Sinéad, Treacy and Leigh, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Rest in Peace

In keeping with government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings (max 50) people in the church.

A private family funeral Mass will be celebrated for John Noel on Friday, May 21 at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe, Kilkenny, followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed on line at https://cloghparish.ie

https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart