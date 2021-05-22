Imagine Arts Festival call for new works in an open call for artists from Kilkenny

The organisers of the 2021 Imagine Arts Festival is offering an exciting opportunity for three artists or three groups of artists, to present a ‘work in progress at the festival this October.

Speaking of the festival plans and current work Festival Manager Nora Boland says, “We are currently accepting applications from artists of all performance disciplines (Dance, Theatre, Circus, Multidisciplinary etc.) We are particularly interested in hearing from artists based in the South East of Ireland.

The Imagine In-Development performance ‘IMAGININGS’ will take place at 5pm on Saturday, October 23 in a non-theatre space in Waterford. The three sharing’s will be open to the public and are an opportunity to test your ideas on an audience and for an audience to express feedback to the artists. The Festival will be in a position to support these showings with some technical support as required.”

It is planned that the annual unique celebration of the arts will take place in a hybrid format with events online and at venues across Waterford City from October 15-24.

The festival is in a position to grant-aid three works for the 2021 programme with the chosen artists or companies each receiving €500 towards developing their idea and presenting a sharing to an audience. Imagine Arts Festival will select one of the projects to discuss supporting the presentation of a fully developed work for the festival in the future. This project will be chosen by Imagine’s Advisory team.

Applications will be accepted until June 30. To apply please email imaginefestofficial@gmail.com with the title and short description of the proposed work (max 300 words), the name of the choreographer/writer/director/ lead artist, with a short biography or CV and jpg images. Please include the names of performers if different from above and the length of the piece (20 min max). A short video link of the work so far (no longer than two minutes) or videos of past work if there is no footage or a script if it is a text-based piece is also required.

Outlining the success of the open call to date Nora says, “We are delighted to hear that the overall winner of last year’s 'Imaginings' Open Call’ Yasmin Mello Da Cruz Cabrera has been offered a residency programme around Ireland to develop her dance performance work ‘Marbleface’ which was first showcased at the imagine Arts Festival in 2020.”

For further details see please direct any queries for the attention of Nora at imaginefestofficial@gmail.com