Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon sweep the board at Irish Animation Awards

Cartoon Saloon's Wolfwalkers won four awards, including Best Irish Feature, at the Irish Animation Awards which was broadcast online last night and hosted by Irish TV and radio star Baz Ashmawy.

The Oscar-nominated animation studio also picked up two awards for their animated kids series, Dorg Van Dango.

Animation Ireland chief executive Ronan McCabe, said: “This was the most competitive year any of us have ever seen at the Irish Animation Awards. It has never been harder to win an Irish Animation Award and judging by the way the animation industry is growing in Ireland, it isn’t going to get any easier next time. It’s really heartening to see that the sector has continued to produce outstanding work and that the future remains bright for Irish animation. As with every other year, the 2021 Irish Animation Awards is a time to celebrate the strength and vibrancy of the sector.’’

Animation Ireland’s fourth awards ceremony acknowledges and celebrates the outstanding creative talent we have within the Irish Animation, VFX and gaming industries.