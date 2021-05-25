Kilkenny man convicted of animal cruelty and banned from owning horses for five years

A man was convicted of two counts of animal cruelty at Kilkenny District Court.

He received a 3 month prison sentence which was suspended for 18 months.

He has been disqualified pursuant to Section 58 of the Act for holding any equine for five years.

he animals in question have been forfeited to My Lovely Horse Rescue who has been taking care of them since the incident on September 3, 2020.