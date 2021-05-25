'Preferred option' identified in N25 scheme between Waterford and Glenmore

A preferred route option has been identified in the ongoing process to develop a road scheme to improve the transport connectivity of the N25 between Waterford and Glenmore.

Kilkenny County Council are working in partnership with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) on the project. The preferred option has been identified as the navy option and is illustrated on the map below.



Currently the project is at the conclusion of Phase 2 – Option Selection and as part of this process a non-statutory public display event is to be held seeking the public’s feedback to the preferred option. Given that the Covid-19 restrictions are continuing, Kilkenny County Council is seeking the public’s engagement through an online public display event accessible through the project website www.n25waterford2glenmore.ie.

The online public display event informing of the identification of the NAVY option as the preferred option is being held between May 26 and June 4 and members of the public are encouraged to make submissions via the website.

Further information including interactive mapping in relation to this public display event and detailed background information on the decision-making process for phase 2 is also available on the project web site.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council welcomed the announcement.

“The fulfilment of a long-standing objective to improve connectivity in the south of the County and South East Region, and looking forward to further progress on the design of the scheme in the months ahead," he said.

The project will complete the link between the Waterford City Bypass and the New Ross Bypass by providing a high-quality road thus improving local, regional and national accessibility and international connectivity via the Ports of Cork, Rosslare, Waterford and New Ross.

“The identification of the preferred option is very welcome and long anticipated and I encourage everyone to participate in the on-line public display event," said Cllr Eamon Aylward, Chairman of the Municipal District of Piltown.

In accordance with the Public Spending Code requirements for capital expenditure, progression of the scheme will be subject to appraisal and Government approval and funding.