Kilkenny and Wexford NHL clash refixed for Sunday afternoon

Kilkenny and Wexford will face off in their provisionally refixed National Hurling League Division 1B clash at UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday afternoon.

The game which will throw in at 3.00pm is all subject to the Wexford players currently isolating being deemed safe to play by the HSE on Thursday.

Earlier in the week there was a lot of uncertainty flying around about whether the game would take place but now that it's got the go ahead it will be a welcome relief for everyone involved in both Kilkenny and Wexford to get the game refixed so quickly and they can get back to concentrating on hurling.

Things had been complicated with the fact that all members of the Wexford panel who were in the dressing room at Cusack Park were being treated as close contacts and self-isolating as a result but it looks as if everything is ok in that regard.

It now means both counties will have their last three games on successive weekends ahead of the championship next month.

On paper it should be a cracking contest and with Wexford having the upperhand over Kilkenny in recent meetings it will only add a bit more spice to things.

The enforced cancellation last weekend now means that the game on Sunday afternoon will be the standalone marquee hurling fixture on an otherwise packed football schedule so all eyes will be firmly fixed on the Leinster affair.