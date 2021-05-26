Castlecomer fights back against drug dealing in North Kilkenny town

The people of Castlecomer are fighting back on escalating drug use in the North Kilkenny town.

In the past two weeks gardaí have searched five properties, and approximately €22,000 worth of drugs have been seized. Two arrests have been made and garda investigations are ongoing.

The local community is co-operating with gardaí and there is a strong garda presence in the town as known drug dealers and users come under scrutiny.

There have been two drug-related tragedies in the town in recent months and a number of hospitalisations due to drug use.

People are being strongly encouraged to report any suspicious activity to gardaí.

Chair of the Joint Policing Committee Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick said that he has raised the issue with gardaí.

“I welcome the recent drug seizures in Castlecomer and the escalation of garda activity in the area,” he said.

Ongoing issue

“Drugs have been an ongoing issue in Castlecomer for some time as is the case in many rural towns across the country and it needs to be tackled.

“As a community we are full square behind the gardaí. The drug dealers in our communities need to be rooted out and brought before the courts,” he continued .

Cllr Fitzpatrick also said that he had discussed the ongoing issues with both the garda superintendent and the chief superintendent and he praised gardaí for their hard work.

The councillor also urged to community to keep playing their part and to report any suspicious activity to gardaí.

“There is a confidential drugs hotline where people can call and report suspicious activity anonymously and I would urge people to use this number.

“I am joining with the wider community in fighting back against drug dealing and drugs both in Castlecomer and in rural Ireland. Drug use tears communities and families apart and we need to ensure that this blight is driven from our community,” he added.

Anyone wishing to contact the drugs hotline can do so on 087-7904885.