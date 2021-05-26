Serious backlogs on driver theory tests must be addressed, says Kilkenny councillor

Local councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has said the backlog surrounding the driver theory test must be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

“I appreciate that the Government has decided on the safe, gradual and phased reopening of some driver services through the Road Safety Authority which commenced on May 10,” said Cllr Cleere.

“However, learner drivers across Kilkenny are becoming justifiably frustrated by the lack of progress. Many constituents have contacted me to say they are still waiting to sit their driver theory test. As we know, young workers in rural Ireland do not have access to public transport and need their private vehicles to get from A to B and the driver theory test is the starting point to ultimately getting them on the road.

“The continued suspension of the theory test is entirely unacceptable, and I am calling on the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, to detail a clear pathway as to when the service can resume.

“Every effort must now be made to facilitate those affected at the earliest possible opportunity."