WATCH: Loreto Kilkenny have all the moves in end of year dance extravaganza!

The TY students at Loreto Secondary School Kilkenny have pulled out ALL the stops with their end of year dance number.

They performed 'Can't Stop The Beat' as part of their end of year show. Choreographed by the brilliant Ms Wise, not only are the moves fantastic, but the photography - including a stunning aerial pan of the whole year dancing on a sports field - is really something.



The video shows them dancing in various scenes around the school, both inside and outdoors. Check it out below!