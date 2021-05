Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a farm in South Kilkenny overnight.

The incident took place at Newtown, Kilmacow between 9.30pm on Wednesday and 6.30am on Thursday.

A milking parlour and some sheds were entered a Honda petrol power washer, valued at €800, four bags of calf nuts, an animal hair clippers and bags of seeds were taken.

Contact Thomastown Garda Station with any information.