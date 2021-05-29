For sale: Charming cottage in the Thomastown countryside

Looking for a place to call home in the peace and quiet of the Kilkenny countryside? Property hunters can avail of a rare and unique opportunity to acquire a picture-perfect Irish cottage.

Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery are delighted to bring The Cottage to the open market. This charming property is located in a peaceful and scenic countryside setting in the townland of Mong which is in the parish of Thomastown.

The property provides the ideal retreat to return to from the hustle and bustle of city living.

Laid out over two levels, accommodation extends to 59 square metres (635 square feet approx).

The layout at ground level comprises: entrance porch, kitchen/dining/living room, sitting room, back hall and bathroom. The layout upstairs comprises a landing area and two double bedrooms.

Gardens

The property sits on circa 1.14 acres of gardens and a paddock (pictured right). The property is accessed through double wrought iron gates. A concrete driveway provides parking for one car.

The front garden is bordered by mature hedging and trees with a small lawn area.

A stone ditch separates the front garden from the paddock which has vehicular access from the right hand side of the property.



The original outbuildings are intact and are perfect for further storage needs. The oil burner and the oil tank are located to the rear of the property. The paddock is bordered by mature trees and hedging.

There are excellent amenities in Thomastown including good primary schools and a secondary school, as well as tertiary schools such as the Pottery Skills School, Grennan Craft Mill, the Grennan Equestrian School and the School of Food.

There are a good selection of coffee houses, restaurants, public houses, shops and supermarkets including SuperValu and Lidl.

Forest Walks

The area is well serviced for the outdoor enthusiast located close to the South Leinster Way with many forest walks including the Thomastown Loop Walk, Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum in Inistioge which date back to the 1740s and is a hidden gem for locals and tourists alike.

Mount Juliet Estate Hotel and Golf Club which remains one of Ireland’s finest country houses is only a five minute drive from the property.

A 20-minute drive will take you into Kilkenny City while Waterford City is a 30 minute drive away.

The property is located close to Thomastown railway station and is on the Dublin to Waterford Intercity route. The charming villages of Bennettsbridge and Inistioge are both also in close proximity.

Viewing of this property is highly recommended.

Further information on The Cottage is available from John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-77 21904 or email john@sfmccreery.com

The Cottage,

Mong,

Thomastown,

Co Kilkenny

R95 F7X9

Asking price: €135,000

BER: F