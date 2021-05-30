Deaths in Kilkenny, Sunday, May 30, 2021

The late Sheila Burke (née Malone)

The death has taken place of Sheila Burke (née Malone), John's Quay, Kilkenny and late of Brownstown, (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Paddy) predeceased by her granddaughter Carrie and son-in-law Bill. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Eddie and Gerard, daughters Joan, Ann, Helen, Miriam and Imelda, sons-in-law Tom, Mark, Michael and Doug, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with Government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings (max 50) people in the church, a Private Funeral Mass for family and friends will be celebrated for Sheila on Tuesday at 11.30am in St John's Church followed by interment in St Kieran's Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on the St John's Parish website at: https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com. House Private

The late Molly Griffith (nee Walsh)

The death has occurred of Molly Griffith (nee Walsh), late of Goatstown, Dublin and Newrath, Waterford, who died on Sunday, May 20, peacefully at Wygram Nursing Home, Wexford in her 95th year, Predeceased by her husband Cyril, brother Tommy, sister Kitty (Keehan). Molly will be sadly missed by her daughters Mary (Griffith) and Grace (Deeks), son Nevan, sons-in-law Pat and Simon, daughter-in-law Mairead, granddaughters Beth and Ciara, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Molly will be reposing Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday, May 31 from 5pm to 6pm, removal on Tuesday, June 1 to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow, (Via Golf links rd) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Molly's Mass please click on the link below at 10.55am on Tuesday: www.kilmacowparish.com Due to HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends. (50 people in church). We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Oliver P Hogan



The death has occurred of Oliver P Hogan, (retired publican), Kellymount, Paulstown, Kilkenny (formerly Camross, Laois). Oliver passed away peacefully at his home in the loving care of his family, after a short illness. Beloved husband to Patricia (Patsy), much loved father of Oliver, John, Dermot, Jeanette, Anita and Louise. He will sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 14 grandchildren, sisters Alice and Bernie, and all his extended family and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends (Max 50) will take place. Removal from his residence on Monday, 31st May, at 6.45pm to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 1st June, at 11am, followed by burial in The Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny. Those who would have liked to attend but who cannot due to current restrictions can view Oliver’s Mass live at the following link https://youtu.be/bnDY0yBsuCs. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team if desired. House private please. The Hogan Family would like to sincerely thank Oliver’s carers from Home Instead and Palliative Care. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

The late Theresa Luttrell (née Walker)

The death has occurred of Theresa Luttrell (née Walker), Poulacapple, Callan, Kilkenny / Mullinahone, Tipperary. Peacefully on Saturday, May 29, at St Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her parents Catherine and Michael. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her husband Jim, sons James, Michael, John, Daniel and Paul, daughter Mairead, brothers Pat, John and Michael, sisters Josephine, Kathleen, Mary and Margaret, grandchildren Michéal, Patrick and Conor, daughters-in-law Aoife and Amanda, Daniel’s partner Aoife, son-in-law Donal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and a wide circle of friends.

Due to the current HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Theresa’s funeral will take place privately (For 50 mourners only). Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday, June 1 at noon in Coolagh Church, Callan. Burial will take place afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. House private please.