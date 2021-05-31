Man appears before Kilkenny court in connection with unauthorised taking of a MPV

Bail was refused at a special court sitting

Mary Cody

Mary Cody

A man was remanded in custody following a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court on Saturday.

A defendant appeared in court charged with the unauthorised taking of a MPV at Killenaule last Tuesday.

A bail application was refused and the defendant is due to appear again before Kilkenny District Court tomorrow.