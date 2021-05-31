Two kayakers rescued in Kikenny as helicopter called out to River Nore incident

The Coastguard helicopter was called out for a major search operation in Kilkenny today when two kayakers got into trouble.

The pair got stuck on a weir on the River Nore near Maudlin Street in Kilkenny City.

Ambulances, fire engines and Rescue 117 based at Waterford were dispatched to the scene. The couple are now safe and did not require treatement.



"The couple have been successfully rescued and did not require medical treatment. Thanks to all services for your work.

On this occasion, no one was hurt. Please, please think Water Safety," urged gardaí.