Woman duped out of large sum of money in Kilkenny fraud

Kilkenny gardaí are warning people not to click on links contained in text messages after a woman was duped out of a large sum of money.

Fraudsters targeted the woman who received a text message stating there had been suspicious activity on her bank account.

The text message prompted her to sign into her bank account using the link provided in the text message. The link appeared to bring her to her bank account sign in page she entered her details all appeared normal.

A week later she received a call from her bank stating that a large sum of money had been transferred from her account to an unknown account.

"We are appealing to people never to click on links contained in emails and text messages – this runs the risk of your personal and financial details being compromised," a garda spokesperson said.