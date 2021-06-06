This Waterford Road home will put a Spring’ in your step!

This Springields property is an upgraded family home with easy access to Kilkenny City centre
An upgraded family home with easy access to Kilkenny City centre, this spectacular four-bedroom dormer bungalow is nestled in the very attractive and a well-established residential development of Springfields on the Waterford Road.
This fine, spacious and light-filled family home extends to 130 square metres. It is a traditional concrete block-built home with a tiled roof and PVC double glazed windows throughout.
Upgraded
This property has been completely upgraded in recent times. In pristine condition, it includes a new kitchen, heating systems and new flooring throughout, along with the upgrading of all the bathrooms.
The kitchen has been extended with a large sun room to the rear which looks out onto a south-facing patio/garden.
The accommodation comprises of entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen, sunroom, utility, four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Ideally located inside the Kilkenny Ring Road, Springfields offers easy access to the city centre and all essential services and amenities. It is a very attractive and a well-established residential development of three, four and five-bedroomed homes, 8 Springfields is very nicely situated at the front of a small select cul-de-sac of just eight homes, looking across to mature trees and green area.
Full details from sole selling agents Donohoe Town & Country, tel 056-777 0400.
8 Springfields
Waterford Road
Kilkenny
Guide price: €400,000
BER Rating: C3
