Extension boost for North Kilkenny primary school

A classroom extension at Urlingford National School has been awarded approval to proceed to tender, according to local TD John Paul Phelan.

The project includes two mainstream classrooms, including an ensuite, and one Special Educational Teacher (SET) room with user-assisted WC.

Deputy Phelan said the extension, to be funded under the Department of Education and Skill’s Additional School Accommodation Scheme, will have a major impact on the provision of education at Urlingford NS.

“Today’s announcement is great news for the Urlingford NS school community, bringing it one step closer to the provision of this much-needed extension," he said.

"The development will significantly increase the overall size of the school and, most importantly, help the wonderful teaching staff to cope with demand in the local community and enhance the Special Educational facilities available at the school. I look forward to visiting the school and seeing the new developments progress."