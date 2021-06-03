Over half a million euro to help climate-proof Kilkenny's road network

More than half a million euro has just been announced for Climate Adaptation and Resilience Works Allocations in Kilkenny.

The €582,500 will be used on 22 road schemes across the county. Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton today announced details of a €17.3m climate adaptation investment programme for regional and local roads nationwide.

The types of projects approved for funding include schemes aimed at alleviating flooding to roads, bridge strengthening and repairs, embankment stability measures to protect the road and prevent slippage, altering the level of the road to mitigate flooding and reduce road closure frequency, road edge protection measures and the replacement/repair of seawalls or retaining walls which support regional and local roads.

Among the local projects are: Clonassy Flood Improvement, Ballycavas Road, Dunningstown drainage Works, Dunkitt flood relief, drainage at Kiltown, Castlecomer, Powerstown, Ballyfoyle Road drainage, Rathcurby South Bridge, Nore Tributary retaining wall (Inistioge Village) and more.

“This funding will support local authorities across the country deal with the challenges of climate change and severe weather events. The upkeep of our road network is crucial in ensuring that our public transport, cyclists, walkers, car users can travel safely around the country," said Minister Eamon Ryan.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness has welcomed the allocations.

"This funding will help us to deal with a lot of flooding and surface water issues on our roads along with bridge strengthening and other measures throughout the city and county," he said.

“I’m particularly happy to see a further allocation for O’Loughlin Road to deal with flooding issues that we experience regularly, the Ballyfoyle Road will get funding to resolve surface water issues there too.

“The biggest allocations are for Redbridge Flood Relief (€105,000), Clonassy Flood Improvements (€65,000) and Dunkitt Flood Relief (€70,000). So this is very positive news and will be a great help in dealing with these issues."