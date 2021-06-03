Top things to do this in Kilkenny this bank holiday weekend

This June Bank Holiday, Kilkenny is gearing up for visitors to enjoy a range of outdoor family and cultural activities to suit everyone. From pet farms, to adrenalin filled adventure parks; boating to high speed racing, Kilkenny is the place to visit this bank holiday weekend!

For Families:

Nore Valley Park

Nore Valley Park is inviting visitors to now book a slot to visit this Bank Holiday weekend. Here, you will find everything from pet farms, archery, mini-golf, go-karts and tractor rides across the lush green lands of the farm! There is a packed timetable of events which includes interactions with animals like lambs, baby kids, chickens, ostriches, and rabbits, some of which children get the opportunity to bottle feed!!

Set against the beautiful backdrop of this scenic valley, with acres of parkland and woodlands to explore, Nore Valley Park provides hours of amusement for the family. Walk the 3km nature trail or test your skills on their giant chess board! For bookings visit: www.norevalleypark.com

Castlecomer Discovery Park

For families who love an adrenalin-filled day, then Castlecomer Discovery Park is the ideal place. The 80-acre activity park features a wide range of exhilarating activities for all ages, from the fun and challenging tree-top walk high amongst the sycamore trees to archery and zip lines. For the younger children, there’s a playground, an elf and fairy village, a giant bouncing net and a Junior Woodland Adventure Course where children navigate a series of low-risk challenges, balancing and steering their way through the obstacles. There café is also open serving delicious snacks and lunches. To book activities this bank holiday visit: www.discoverypark.ie

Woodstock Gardens & Arboretum

The stunning Woodstock Gardens are located in the south-east of Kilkenny just outside the picturesque village of Inistioge. The gardens, overlooking the River Nore Valley, offer visitors a wide variety of attractions and are a relaxing and beautiful environment in which to spend a day with a picnic!

There are picnic tables around the gardens, a playground and an orienteering course for the more adventurous families. Visit: www.woodstock.ie

Boattrips.ie

Bring out the nautical navigator in you this bank holiday weekend, on the historic river Nore as it flows through Kilkenny city. Tours with Boattrips.ie run approximately every half hour, each day throughout the summer. Learn of the often unspoken and local history that the river holds. Witness the wildlife that thrive in the urban environment and that have shared the waterways with man for thousands of years. The guides are friendly, entertaining and you’ll find the boat trips relaxing, informative and most of all memorable. Visit: www.boattrips.ie

Pure Adventure

Explore the Rivers Barrow, Nore and Suir and the Waterford coastline by kayak, canoe or stand up paddle board with Pure Adventure.

Based in the heart of the Barrow Valley in Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny and on the Beaches of The Copper Coast on the Waterford Coastline, Pure Adventure offers you the opportunity to experience the natural beauty of the rivers and Coastline of the South East of Ireland. Visit: www.pureadventure.ie

Kilkenny Cycling Tours

Explore Kilkenny City on a morning or afternoon cycling tour with Kilkenny Cycling Tours and visit all of the main tourist attractions as well as some hidden treasures. Choose from a guided or self-guided tour and enjoy the best way to see the city and discover the wonders of this medieval city on your visit to Kilkenny. The tours are given in a fun, casual and educational way so it is suitable for all types of visitors and interests. For cautious cyclists there is no need to worry about traffic as the river banks and cycle paths are used as well as the medieval laneways and back streets. Covering about 10km in total this is a great orientation tour of the city of Kilkenny. Visit: www.kilkennycyclingtours.ie

Hawkeye Falconry

Discover the ancient art of falconry with your very own private Falconry Experience will begin with an introduction to the Hawk you are about to fly. You will set off on a walk as your hawk follows you, watching your every move. Your falconer will teach you how to recall the hawk from the tree tops to your gloved hand and send him back to the trees again.

During the walk, your falconer will work with you to ensure you get some amazing photo and video opportunities as you call the hawk several times to your gloved hand. To finish up your falconry experience you will be introduced to one or possibly two of their owls. Visit: www.hawkeyefalconry.ie

Kiltorcan Raceway

Kiltorcan Raceway Karting Circuit operates a 1000 metre, super smooth, all-weather, floodlit track and supplies everything visitors need for a fantastic driving experience. Karting, at any level, is challenging, exhilarating fun and extremely safe. Kiltorcan also provides 15 or 30 minutes ‘practice sessions’ for individuals or smaller groups. Visit: www.kiltoran. com

For Culture:

Jerpoint Abbey

An outstanding Cistercian abbey founded in the second half of the 12th century, this church with its Romanesque detail dates from this period. In the transept chapels visitors can see a 13th to 16th-century tomb sculpture, the majestic tower and its cloister Included in the admission fee, is a free guided tour of the partially restored monastic ruins with its magnificently sculptured cloister arcade and exhibition centre is an exemplary experience of Ireland’s Ancient East.

Kells Priory

Pack a lunch and head 15km outside Kilkenny city, where visitors will find the Augustine priory of Kells situated alongside King’s River beside the village of Kells. Explore the priory’s most striking feature, a collection of medieval tower houses spaced at intervals along and within walls which enclose a site of just over 3 acres. It consists of a church, a chapel, prior’s residence or sacristy and a number of domestic buildings for visitors to explore.

Medieval Mile Museum

Start your Kilkenny journey of discovery at the Medieval Mile Museum and immerse yourself in 800 years of history. Learn how the High Crosses were made, what their engravings represent and the stories that they tell. The Medieval Mile Museum has welcomed tens of thousands of visitors through its doors, sharing Kilkenny’s stories with people from all over the world and have hosted evening events and weddings giving local and international visitors the chance to experience this amazing building and its treasures. Tours include a complimentary Audio-Guide, with the option of downloading the Audio-Tour straight to your mobile device. For more information: www. medievalmilemuseum.ie

Butler Gallery

Butler Gallery reopened its doors last year in an exciting new location, the gallery relocated to the historic Evans’ Home in Kilkenny City. Built in 1818, Evan’s House was originally the site of a 12th Century Augustinian priory and later the Anglican church of St John Evans. The site of Butler Gallery has a long and diverse history spanning over 800 years and it remains one of Kilkenny’s most iconic and historic locations today.

The new location allows for highlights from the Butler Gallery Collection to be exhibited in a contemporary new double-height exhibition space – known as ‘The O’Malley wing’. And for those looking for some refreshments, the gallery now has a welcome addition of the ‘Muse’ café located on the ground floor serving fresh, seasonal and homemade produce to enjoy indoors or outside in the gardens. Butler Gallery is free to visit and is open six days a week.

For Information: www. butlergallery.ie

For More to Explore in Kilkenny visit: www.visitkilkenny.ie