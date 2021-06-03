PICTURES: New scenic riverside park is open in Kilkenny

The new riverside park

Kilkenny's new riverside garden is now open ahead of the bank holiday weekend, and it's already creating a great buzz around the city.

It will be offically opened on June 9 but the public can already access the park.


It's a new public space - accompanied by the long-awaited skatepark - available in the centre of Kilkenny.

Let us know what you think of Kilkenny's latest riverside amenity.