Suspect due in court over cocaine seizure in Kilkenny City

Gardaí have seized over €12,000 worth of cocaine and a significant amount of cash during a search in Kilkenny City.

An operation by Kilkenny Drugs Unit, investigating the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the city, resulted in the seizure yesterday. A suspect is due before court in relation to the incident.

Gardaí are appealing to the public to report any suspicious activity that may be drug related to the dedicated drugs hotline on 087 7904885.