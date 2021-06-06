Suspect due in court over cocaine seizure in Kilkenny City

A significant amount of cash was also seized

Suspect due in court over cocaine seizure in Kilkenny City

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Gardaí have seized over €12,000 worth of cocaine and a significant amount of cash during a search in Kilkenny City.

An operation by Kilkenny Drugs Unit, investigating the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the city, resulted in the seizure yesterday. A suspect is due before court in relation to the incident.
Gardaí are appealing to the public to report any suspicious activity that may be drug related to the dedicated drugs hotline on 087 7904885.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie