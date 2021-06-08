Kilkenny students to share exams highs and lows in Irish Times column

A local secondary school has been chosen by The Irish Times for its annual Leaving Certificate Diary which gets under way tomorrow (Wednesday).

As thousands of students around the country settle into three weeks of state exams, they will be able to read about the experiences of six students from Castlecomer Community School.

Principal Pat Murphy, is delighted that the North Kilkenny school has been selected by the leading national broadsheet.

“As a school, we were delighted to be approached by The Irish Times for their annual Leaving Certificate Diary. The Irish Times is Ireland’s national and historical newspaper. Every Library in Ireland stores an archive collection of The Irish Times as it is seen as the historical paper of the country. For our school to become part of this national archive is a fantastic endorsement of the excellent academic results our students have been achieving over the last ten years.”

The Irish Times informed Mr Murphy that they selected Castlecomer Community School as they were interested in how a school which is totally inclusive has achieved a progression rate of 93% of its students to third level degree courses.

“As a community school, we cater for every student in our community,” says Mr Murphy.

“We work really hard to ensure that every student in our school achieves their potential, whatever that may be. A rising tide lifts all boats, and our Leaving Certificate results in the past ten years have really inspired and motivated the students in our community.”

Exam Diarists

When the Leaving Certificate begins (June 9) you can follow Ava O’ Shea, Tori Douglas, Aoife Walsh, Kevin Holland, John Kevin Malone and Ciaran Kehoe as they tell you about the trials and tribulations of life as a sixth year student during the exam period. They will tell you about their hobbies outside of school, study tips during the exams, review the exam papers over the first six days of the Leaving Certificate and much more.

“These six students are excellent ambassadors for our school, and I know they will give a really good portrayal of the wide range of subjects and interests that we cater for in Castlecomer Community School,” Mr Murphy says.

“I also know that our late principal, Seamus O’ Connor, would take huge satisfaction from a national newspaper selecting our school to follow for this Leaving Certificate feature.”