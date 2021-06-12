Gracious and spacious - Kilfane Glebe House is inspirational

Close to Kilkenny City, and yet a world away, Kilfane Glebe is a charming and peaceful spot.

Built during the Georgian period, the house, of a classic two-storey over basement design, has been beautifully restored and maintained throughout.

Previously owned by renowned artist Hughie O’Donoghue, it is clearly inspirational, and has also done service as a film location.

A winding avenue reaches the house, which is surrounded by mature planting, beautifully laid out formal walled gardens, and rambling walks.



A suntrap courtyard to the side of the house includes two stables, and a patio that is perfectly placed to catch the evening sun. The courtyard also includes a variety of out buildings.

These, together with a large purpose built art studio, and a very picturesque garden cottage, lend the entire property obvious potential for a variety of uses.

The house itself is a gracious, and graceful family home with five bedrooms, and all the space anyone could need.

SPACIOUS

Wide stone steps sweep up to the entrance of Kilfane Glebe, where the fan-lit front door is of classic Georgian design. Beyond, a hallway, with original wooden floor, opens to the large drawing room, and on to the equally spacious dining room.

The drawing room catches the morning light, and has a beautiful bay window, open fire, and another original wooden floor. Perfectly proportioned, and dual aspect it is both elegant and relaxing. Meanwhile the dining room has tall, recessed windows, with shutters intact, and is at also at home as a library and study space.

The bright kitchen catches the evening sun, and is the quintessential country kitchen, with an Aga, breakfast table, wood-topped units, and French windows to the private suntrap patio in the courtyard.

At garden level, there are two large spaces, mirroring the main reception rooms above – one with the same bay windows.

These spaces are currently used as workshops but have huge and flexible potential. There are also utility and storage spaces here, as well as a bathroom.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, with two en-suite, plus a family bathroom. All are reached from a generous landing area.

The Master Suite has the bay windows, and gorgeous views across the lush landscape. This bedroom also has a fireplace, walk-in wardrobe and large ensuite.



GARDENS & GROUNDS

Hung with wisteria, roses and clematis, Kilfane Glebe, its stable yard and courtyard cottage present the essence of charm. The c.3.56ha (8.8acres) are well-tended, testament to the owners’ love of gardening. The grounds are laid out in paddocks, with winding walkways, and sheltered by magnificent mature trees.

Closer to home, the historic walled garden is a beautiful, sheltered spot, while the courtyard is a suntrap, and the ideal spot for horses, as well as people to relax. There are two stables here, and further outbuildings and storage space.

Adjacent, is a one-bedroomed cottage, and beyond that a vast purpose-built studio, created by previous owner, renowned artist Hughie O’Donoghue.

Nestling in the valley of the River Nore, at the edge of the Blackstairs Mountains, Kilfane Glebe is a charming and idyllic rural spot.

The region is equally renowned for its sporting amenities as it is for its cultural and artistic community. Bennettsbridge and Thomastown are both charming cosmopolitan villages, with cafés, restaurants and bars, as well as individual shops and craft boutiques.

To arrange a viewing, contact Peter McCreery, tel 056-7721904 or email peter@sfmccreery.com

Kilfane Glebe House

Thomastown

Co Kilkenny

R95 D1R8

Guide Price: €1,250,000

BER: Exempt