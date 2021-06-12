Freshford home full of character, charm and peace

DNG Ella Dunphy are bringing a four-bedroom detached family home full of character to market.

In walk-in condition throughout, the property benefits from being situated on generous mature private gardens with beautiful views of the rolling countryside.

This property offers light filled practical living accommodation which is presented in excellent decorative order.

The property boundary includes an original old stone wall and mature trees.

Ideally situated midway between Freshford and Ballyragget, with a host of amenities including well renowned primary schools on the doorstep. Kilkenny city is only 15.5km drive away.

Viewing is recommended to fully appreciate all this fine family home has to offer.

Upgraded

Built in 1994, all doors and windows in this home were upgraded in 2018, while the walls have been pumped with insulation.

This property opens into a light-filled entrance hallway, fitted with solid maple flooring.



Leading into the sitting room, the flooring continues from the entrance hallway. This bright, family-sized room has a triple aspect, ensuring all day natural light.

The sitting room with coved ceiling boasts an open fireplace with timber mantelpiece, cast iron inset and granite hearth. A TV point is sourced here. A French door leads to a South-facing patio.

The kitchen/dining and living room is an L-shaped open plan area.

There is a fantastic selection of floor and eye level kitchen units, with tiled splashback and laminate countertop.

This room, which has vinyl flooring and coved ceiling, also has a side door for convenient access to garden.

Moving towards the first floor a solid timber post and rail stairs lead to a bright and open landing, which is home to four bedrooms. The hot press and attic is accessed here.



The first bedroom is a double bedroom. It is finished with laminate flooring and fitted wardrobes.

The second bedroom is finished with solid timber flooring. The third bedroom is a double bedroom. Finished with laminate flooring and fitted wardrobes the room is dual aspect, drawing lots of natural light.

The property’s fourth bedroom is also a double room. It also has laminate flooring and fitted wardrobes.

The bathroom is tastefully tiled from floor to ceiling. It is fitted with a classic white w/c, whb and Triton power shower. There is also a wall-mounted heated towel rail.

Garden

Outside the property’s garden has mature lawned gardens to front and rear with incredible original olde stone wall rear boundary.

The garden is home to a number of trees including apple (cooking and sweets), pear and cherry trees. There are also blackcurrants, gooseberries and raspberries growing in the garden. Two garden sheds and a large greenhouse are included in the lot.

Full details on this property are available from DNG Ella Dunphy, 9 Ormonde Street, tel 056-7786000 or email

ella@dngelladunphy.com

Clone

Freshford

Co Kilkenny

R95 C426

Guide Price €335,000

BER: C1