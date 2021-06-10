Kilkenny City Decarbonisation Zone plan awaits government approval

Schools, businesses and homes are to be included in a proposed ‘decarbonisation zone’ in Kilkenny city.



A map of the area has been sent to the Department of the Environment and Kilkenny County Council are waiting for approval of the plan.



The area, to the south west of the city, is roughly bounded by the Callan Road (from Seville Lodge) through to College Road, New Street, Parnell Street and Blackmill Street and on to the Kennyswell Road, Circular Road and Kilmanagh Road and the western boundary of the new Breaghagh Valley neighbourhood.



The proposed decarbonisation zone (DZ) covers an area of about 3 sq. km and includes mature neighbourhoods as well as an area earmarked for development.

The population of the potential DZ is currently about 4,000 and it is anticipated that there will be up to 7,000 residents living there by 2030.



The potential DZ boundary was chosen to have a significant institutional presence and as proposed includes Kilcreene Orthopaedic Hospital, Kilkenny Ambulance Services, the EPA Regional Offices, the HQ of the Kilkenny-Carlow Educational & Training Board (KCETB), the HQ of Kilkenny Gardai, HQ of Kilkenny Fire Services, Kilkenny SOS Centre and the Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) outreach centre at Burrell’s Hall, as well as commercial premises.



It also includes three second level schools and within the Breagagh Valley work will soon start on an already-approved campus of three additional schools.

At the council meeting Cllr Maria Dollard said it is an exciting time for Kilkenny.

Cllr Eugene McGuinness asked that the Hebron Road area be included in the decarbonisation zone.