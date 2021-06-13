Brewhouse in Kilkenny expected to open for business by end of year

The Brewhouse project is expected to be completed over the coming months and open for business by the end of this year.

Work on the development of the Brewhouse was suspended earlier this year in line with Covid-19 restrictions on construction works. With the easing of these restrictions on in May, work is continuing on site and it is expected that the project will be completed before the end of this year, subject to no further Covid-19 restrictions delaying progress.

According to a spokesperson for Kilkenny County Council there could be between 200 and 300 people working in the Brewhouse by the end of the year.

This project includes the development of the Public Realm area of Horse Barrack Lane and the Brewhouse Courtyard, with these projects being part funded by the Urban Regeneration & Development Fund and the European Regional Development Fund.