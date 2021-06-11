Kilkenny student Hugo is Young Economist of the Year

One way to avoid a post-Covid economic black hole is to invest in space exploration, recommends a secondary school student who has just been named Young Economist of the Year overall winner 2021.

Hugo Phelan is the son of Tom and Sara Phelan, from Kilkenny. The second-year student at Limerick boarding school Glenstal Abbey is the youngest-ever winner of this accolade.

This year’s event comprised entries from over 200 schools countrywide ranging from first year to Leaving Cert students.

Hugo’s winning project was a research study on government policy and space exploration. His research led him to recommend that the Irish government should invest in space exploration as part of its economic policies aimed at the Irish economic recovery from the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

Hugo was awarded a specially designed trophy and judges commented on the excellent research conducted in his project which reflected his great interest in space and space technology from a young age.

Headmaster Fr Martin Browne said: “We are all very proud of Hugo here at Glenstal Abbey School.”

Principal Carmel Honan said: “We are delighted with Hugo’s achievement as he has always been a boy who strives for excellence in everything he does.”

Glenstal has a proud history in the Young Economist of the Year competition since it was founded in 2013.

Other success stories from the Murroe-based school this year was TY student Daniel Hughes from Ahane. He was awarded a gold medal for his project on the current housing crisis. TY student Aonghus Cooke, Galway, received a bronze medal for his research on the economic effects of the coronavirus.