Editorial: Salute to committee who fulfilled their aims

It has been a hectic and challenging year and, sometimes, it is difficult to take time out, to take stock and look back on a day, a week, a year — or even longer.

While Covid restrictions dictated that no large numbers could attend, the ceremony on Sunday, D-Day (June 6), to remember those who died in World War II was a deeply moving event. It took place in MacDonagh Station — the place from which many left, never to return.

It is not easy for us to understand, looking back. When you look at the plinth and see those names etched into the stone, it is hard to comprehend that each of them was a person with their own life, their hopes and dreams.

Across our city’s three war memorials, there are hundreds of names. The vast majority are young men who had their whole lives ahead of them, and in many cases, left behind a family awaiting their return in vain.

Be it the tabulated scroll of the railway station marble, the visually stunning Peace Park remembrance wall, or the heartbreaking statue remembering the youngest soldier at the courthouse, they will be remembered. This newspaper has had the privilege of attending the unveiling of all three memorials, and hearing the often-tragic, always-compelling stories of those whose names are inscribed.

The efforts of the Great War Memorial Committee, who have gone to great lengths to research and document them, should be lauded. When the committee disbands, the nature of how commemorations are organised may change. Thanks to their efforts, there will always be a place to gather. We should acknowledge that they have done themselves proud and the people of this county proud. Without their work, a lot of this history would not have been recorded.

Welcome back

Welcome back to all our pubs and restaurants, gyms and other businesses that reopened their doors this week. You have been sorely missed!