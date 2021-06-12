Trial date set for man accused of murdering champion boxer

Limerick boxer's dreams quenched but legacy is kept burning bright

The late Kevin Sheehy

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A date has been set for the trial of a British man who is accused of murdering an a Limerick boxing champion in an alleged hit and run.

Logan Jackson, aged 31, who has an address at Longford Road, Coventry, England is charged with the murder of boxer Kevin Sheehy at Hyde Road, Limerick on July 1, 2019.

He has pleaded not guilty

Mr Sheehy, a five-times Irish boxing champion, died after he was struck by a vehicle and his body was discovered on the road at about 4.40am.

At the Central Criminal Court in February, Mr Justice Michael White informed Mr Jackson his trial could not proceed at that time due to restrictions designed to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

During a procedural hearing, this Thursday, the judge fixed a trial date of November 29, 2021.

The trial, which will take place at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin, is expected to last up to three weeks.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie