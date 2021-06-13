Deaths in Kilkenny, Sunday, June 13, 2021

Kilkenny People

The late Margaret (Peggy) Matthews

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Matthews (Assumption Place, Kilkenny) June 12, peacefully at Archersrath Nursing Home, Margaret (Peggy), pre-deceased by her loving husband Jackie and daughter-in-law Lisa, much loved mother of Martin, John and Ann, sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Kieran, grandchildren Hannah, Daniel, James, Fintan and John, sister-in-law Carmel, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place for Peggy (max 50 people). Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 14 at 11.30am in St John's Church, Kilkenny. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass at the following link https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/ Interment afterwards in St Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late Daphne O'Brien (née Parsons)

The death has occurred of Daphne O'Brien (née Parsons), Milltown, Glenmore, Kilkenny. June 9. Daphne in her 90th year, beloved wife of the late Tim, loving mother of Kevin, Angela, Karen, Timmy and the late Susan. Deeply regretted by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Daphne will repose in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, from 5pm on Tuesday, June 15 concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal will take place at 10.30am on Wednesday, June 16 from Doyle's Funeral Home to St James' Church Glenmore (via Milltown) arriving for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by a private family Cremation service. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to RNLI. rnli.org. Due to Government restrictions regarding Covid-19 Daphne's will funeral will be for family only (Max 50 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions Requiem mass can be viewed on the following link www.glenmoreparish.ie Thank you for your co-operation and consideration.

