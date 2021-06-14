Significant amount of cash stolen in burglary in Kilkenny housing estate

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a burglary at a house in Altamount on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.
The break in occurred between 11am and 1.20pm. The front door was forced in order to gain access. Foreign currency was taken - $2000 US Dollars and £40 in sterling.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them in Kilkenny Garda Station.
More News
Changes to the criteria for rural housing are among the amendments made to the draft development plan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.