Significant amount of cash stolen in burglary in Kilkenny housing estate

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a burglary at a house in Altamount on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

The break in occurred between 11am and 1.20pm. The front door was forced in order to gain access. Foreign currency was taken - $2000 US Dollars and £40 in sterling.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them in Kilkenny Garda Station.

