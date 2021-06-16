Funding for St Lachtain's Church in Freshford

Funding for St Lachtain's Church in Freshford

St Lachtain's Freshford

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform; Malcolm Noonan has announced funding for St Lachtain’s Church in Freshford under the Community Monuments Fund.
St Lachtain’s is to receive €29,428 to help upgrade the renewable heating system and develop interpretative information on the heritage of the village.
“I’m delighted that St Lachtain’s church has been successful in this year's round of funding; it is a truly wonderful exemplar of a community led heritage asset and museum and exactly what this funding stream is made for,” said Minister Noonan.
“I have been deeply impressed with the level of care and conservation of this fine church and graveyard; its 12th century romanesque doorway and the development of the museum.
“The community in Freshford have been at the forefront of the heritage led regeneration of the village; one of the finest heritage villages in Ireland,” he added.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie