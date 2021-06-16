Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform; Malcolm Noonan has announced funding for St Lachtain’s Church in Freshford under the Community Monuments Fund.

St Lachtain’s is to receive €29,428 to help upgrade the renewable heating system and develop interpretative information on the heritage of the village.

“I’m delighted that St Lachtain’s church has been successful in this year's round of funding; it is a truly wonderful exemplar of a community led heritage asset and museum and exactly what this funding stream is made for,” said Minister Noonan.

“I have been deeply impressed with the level of care and conservation of this fine church and graveyard; its 12th century romanesque doorway and the development of the museum.

“The community in Freshford have been at the forefront of the heritage led regeneration of the village; one of the finest heritage villages in Ireland,” he added.