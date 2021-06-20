Find Your freedom this summer with Hyatt Centric Leisure Packages

With the vaccine rollout now fully underway there is finally hope on the horizon and the team at Hyatt Centric Dublin are here to help you find your freedom this summer.

As the hospitality sector prepares to reopen, they have been busy behind the scenes preparing to welcome guests back to Hyatt Centric The Liberties Dublin. The team understand that freedom can mean different things to different people. For some freedom is enjoying a girl’s weekend, indulging in some retail therapy, or treating yourself to a delicious brunch box in the park.

For others freedom is discovering Ireland’s unique history, exploring museums and national heritage sites. For others freedom means outdoor adventure, whether its kayaking on the Liffey, exploring one of Dublin’s incredible hiking spots like Ticknock or taking in a walking tour of the city. For others freedom may mean getting away from it all, all on your own to find your flavour, on a fabulous food tour of the city. As the Hyatt team prepares to reopen, with their industry leading Safe-Stay Code firmly in place, Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin have put together a range of great value special offers,

For the active retired, the Hyatt have created a special package, packed with great value, including two nights dinner B&B, collection at the train station, afternoon tea and exclusive discounts to many local attractions including St Patricks Cathedral and Book of Kells.

Hyatt Centric Hotel Dublin is located in the heart of The Liberties. The hotel’s unique link to The Liberties can be followed through the timeline on their history wall. Hyatt Centric Dublin’s central location is only a short stroll from major shopping districts like Grafton Street, St Stephen’s Green and Henry Street.

This year the hotel is delighted to launch its local attractions discount for Hyatt guests, who can avail of discounts for many local heritage sites, food tours, outdoor activities, local shopping boutiques, distillery tours and museums.

So whatever freedom you are seeking this summer, Hyatt Centric has a package for you. With indoor and outdoor dining options, the finest of bedrooms and a 24-hour gym, The Hyatt Centric Hotel has something for everyone this summer.

Check out our special offers on www.hyattcentricdublin.com and Find your freedom this summer at Hyatt Centric Dublin.