Kilkenny company Veri reaches final of National Training Awards with NoreVision biodiversity initiative

Kilkenny-based software company Veri and the NoreVision project have reached the final of the National Training Awards.

The Irish Institute of Training and Development will host a live stream to announce the winners of the National Training Awards at the end of June.The purpose of the IITD National Training Awards is to promote excellence, best practice and innovation

in Training and Learning and Development.

Ann-Marie McSorley, founder and CEO of Veri, collaborated with four local development companies to deliver an ambitious biodiversity project called NoreVision and reached the final in the ‘Best Not for Profit Collaboration’ category.

This recognition has been a validation for the stakeholders of Kilkenny Leader Partnership, Laois Partnership Company, North Tipperary Development Company and South Tipperary Development Company of the impact of NoreVision. The project began with a series of consultative workshops in 2017 and 2020 saw over 500 participants take part in 53 courses delivered by eight tutors all evidenced on Veri’s digital data capturing platform.

NoreVision saw a natural partnership occur between the hunger for climate action to take place at a local level and the need for digital solutions to complement the delivery of this education. The core focus of Invasive Species, Litter Picks, Oral

History, Farming, Education and Citizen Science were delivered with a blended approach with online and location based training.

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan has said that the broad format of NoreVision is a positive model that can be encouraged in many other catchments linking with relevant government agencies, from local authorities to national water and heritage

agencies. This, paired with the ability of the software to gather real time data of the volunteer citizen scientists and feed that back into national research, will have a positive influence on national policy and most importantly the water quality.

The winners with be announced this Wednesday, June 23 at 4pm.