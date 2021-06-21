McDonald’s in Kilkenny among those hiring in new workforce expansion

McDonald’s in Kilkenny is hiring after the company announced 800 jobs in its restaurants across the Republic of Ireland this year, expanding its workforce in Ireland to over 3,000 employees.

The roles will be in McDonald’s restaurants nationwide including counties Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow.

The roles are being driven in anticipation of crew capacity in restaurants increasing in the coming months, in line with the easing of Government restrictions and public health guidelines.

"Today's announcement of 800 new jobs by McDonald's is a welcome boost, demonstrating the company's continued commitment to Ireland, where it already has a strong employment presence throughout the country," said Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD.

"As Ireland continues on the path to a full reopening, it is extremely positive news to see companies such as McDonald's planning for expansion and growing its workforce.”

Paul Pomroy, CEO, McDonald’s UK and Ireland said:

“We hire brilliant people from communities across the UK & Ireland based on their qualities, not their qualifications, and we’re proud to give people from all backgrounds a start in their careers. Since we first opened our doors in Ireland in 1977, we’ve created over 3000 jobs - giving people the opportunity to train and develop in a flexible environment where everyone can be themselves and excel. It’s fantastic to be able to offer an additional 800 people an opportunity to work with us.

“There is no doubt the pandemic has had a huge impact on many people’s employment opportunities and threatened the future of high streets up and down the country. Our 95 restaurants are run by 22 local franchisees which means we have a personal stake in every one of our communities. It’s a big responsibility, and the moves we’ve announced today reflect our commitment to continue to innovate and invest in the local communities and economies we serve.”

Danny McCoy, CEO Ibec said McDonald's has been a leading employer and economic contributor to Ireland since the 1970s and the job announcement is a further example of its positive impact in Ireland.

"As an employer, McDonald's provides its staff with significant growth and development opportunities at all levels of its business. McDonald's commitment to Ireland and the Irish market is as strong as ever and will continue to grow in the years ahead," he said.